Major Investments Continue in 2019 Chelan PUD Budget Plans

WENATCHEE, WA – Chelan County PUD’s 2019 budget proposes continued investments at the dams, in substations and technology; paying down debt by another $41 million and no electric rate increase for the seventh year in a row.

PUD commissioners reviewed the preliminary budget figures at a hearing on Monday. Next year’s spending plan is based on five-year business plans and supports strategic priorities to:

Invest in employees and assets

Keep the debt-to-equity ratio below 35 percent

Continue the Public Power Benefit program

The draft 2019 plan includes continued, significant investments in capital projects of about $153 million, an increase from last year and perhaps the largest annual investment in the hydro projects and facilities since original construction, said Craig Kunz, strategic financial planning manager. Some projects originally planned for 2018 were delayed and are now set for 2019, contributing to the higher total.

The top projects include:

Modernizing cranes and hydro units at Rock Island Dam

Upgrading warehouse, work space and crew buildings at Rock Island and Rocky Reach dams

Continuing large unit repairs at Rocky Reach

Building new substations to meet growth

Installing a new Customer Information System to offer customers more ways to manage their utility account

Chelan PUD expects to end 2019 with a budgeted positive bottom line of $78 million, up from this year’s budget of $72 million. Expenditures of $403 million include paying down debt by another $41 million and the major investments at the dams and in the power grid to serve forecasted growth in the county. Total 2019 spending and debt reduction are about 10 percent more than the 2018 budget.

Continued expansion of the fiber network and day use passes for PUD parks operated by the state remain as part of the Public Power Benefit program in the proposed 2019 budget, Kunz said.

Commissioners also reviewed positive financial results through this year’s third quarter, which puts the District in a strong position heading into next year. (00:47)

The better-than-budget results so far in 2018 are the combination of higher electric revenues, lower overall operations and maintenance expenses and Alcoa surplus proceeds, said Mark Mullins, Enterprise Risk Planning director. Forecasts call for the PUD to end this year with a $99-million positive bottom line, about $27 million more than budget.

A second hearing to gather comment on the proposed 2019 budget is set for Nov. 19. Staff will seek commission approval for the budget on Dec 3.

The Chelan PUD provided a press release for this report