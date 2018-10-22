latest News

Make A Difference Day is Saturday, October 27th

photo provided

Posted By: Dave Bernstein October 22, 2018

Make a Difference Day is the national day of service dedicated to helping others — a celebration of neighbors helping neighbors.   We are a completely non-profit, grassroots effort and YOU are welcome to be a part of it.   HERE IS THE 2018 PROJECT LIST

The Wenatchee Valley has a history of strong participation in Make A Difference Day dating back to 1992

  • NATIONAL AWARDS
    • Top national honors in 1992
    • Top national award in 1993:
      “Make A Difference Community of the Year”
    • Honorable Mention in 1994
    • “Encore Awards” for repeated outstanding Make a Difference Day efforts in 1995, 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2011

    ALSO OF NOTE: Makenna Schwab $10,000 National Winner 2015 and Sarah Strang $10,000 National Winner 2016

  • Top national award in 2017All across the Wenatchee Valley and North Central Washington there have been 8,000+ participants in recent days of service
