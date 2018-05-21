Malaga-Alcoa Highway Repairs

Chelan County Public Works crews are doing repair work through Thursday on the shoulders of the Malaga-Alcoa Highway between Milepost 10 and 12. The shoulders were washed out in flash floods last thursday.

Motorists should avoid the area this week because of heavy truck traffic with one lane flagger controlled traffic. FitzSimmons said drivers should expect minor delays through Thursday.

Last Thursday’s flash flooding and heavy rains washed debris onto the road out of at least four draws and canyons along that stretch of roadway, leaving behind rock and debris.

Crews will be hauling large rock to the site to rebuild the shoulders.