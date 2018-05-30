Malaga Community Park Volunteers invited to BBQ Lunch

The Malaga Colockum Community Council is hosting a community picnic for the volunteers who helped clear land over a three year effort for a community park in Malaga. Herb Gardner is helping organize the BBQ lunch for the 100 expected to attend this Saturday’s gathering, “We had a whole lot of people that came and picked up rocks and helped clear the land so we wanted to than to thank those people” said Gardner

Malaga Community Park has been a long term project of the Malaga-Colockum Community Council. Located on four acres along the Malaga Alcoa Highway, north of the Malaga Market. The Council website says the project has been supported by Chelan County, Alcoa, Stemilt Growers, the local soccer community and many Malaga residents.

The park is located at 3677 Malaga Alcoa Highway, just north of the Malaga Market