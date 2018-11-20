Malaga Home Severely Damaged in Tuesday Morning Fire

A single-wide mobile home suffered extensive damage in Malaga after an early morning fire Tuesday. Chelan County Fire District 1 PIO Rick Isaacson says when the first responders arrived at the home on Bainard Road, the home was fully engulfed.

“We weren’t sure if somebody was inside or not, but they were able to get in and do preliminary searches and then as the fire got knocked down, they did an extensive search to determine there wasn’t anybody found in the residence.”

Isaacson said there is no initial findings on cause and the fire was knocked down in about 40 minutes. Douglas County Fire District 2 assisted in fighting the fire.