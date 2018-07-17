Malaga Water District Turning Off Water Thursday

The Malaga Water District will be shutting off the water Thursday July 19th to install a new line and the shut off is required for the process. The District suggests that if you’re in the affected area, turn off your hot water tanks and have extra water in the refrigerator. The outage will start at 9:00 a.m. and could last up to six hours. If you have questions about the outage, contact the Malaga Water District at 509-664-0142.

The streets that will be impacted are:

Saratoga, Ambrosia, Dixie Lane, Bainard Rd, Concord, Tokay, Marlette, Pendleton Court, Saturday Avenue, Searles Road, and the migrant camps on Malaga-Alcoa Highway and past Saturday Avenue.