Man Accused of Armed Threats at a School Back in Custody

A Bridgeport man is back in Washington after fleeing to California following an October incident where he brought a gun onto school grounds. On December 20, a Douglas County Deputy and a Chelan County Correctional Officer flew to Los Angeles to pick up 25 year old Armondo Morales-Cervantes from the Los Angeles County Jail. He was flown back and booked at the Okanogan County Jail without any incident.

Morales-Cervantes had been arrested at the Bridgeport School on October 19 for making threats to kill and for bringing a firearm onto the school grounds. He had been released and a subsequent arrest warrant had been issued.

Morales-Cervantes had been on the lam for about four months before being picked up by LAPD officers on a nationwide non-extraditable warrant.