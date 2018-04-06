Man arrested after threatening 3 women at hotel

A 27 year old Tacoma man is in the Chelan County Regional Jail after Wenatchee Police arrested him Friday for assaulting, robbing and holding three women against their will at a local hotel. The suspect is also alleged to have threatened to kill the women during the incident overnight in a hotel room in the 1200 block of North Wenatchee Avenue

According to Captain Edgar Reinfeld, two of the women say they were working as prostitutes.

Reinfeld said one of the women escaped the hotel room and went to the police station to report the incident. Officers were then able to go and arrest the male suspect, Damon Zeigler Jr., 27, of Tacoma

None of the women were seriously hurt and were not from the area. Police are not identifying the victims at this time.