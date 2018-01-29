Man arrested after torturing and beating woman

Moses Lake Police arrested a suspect Friday that is alleged to have tortured and beaten a female last week. Officers were called by the woman who claimed a man assaulted and threatened to kill her but he fled the house before police could arrive and so officers moved her to a secure location.

The suspect, identified as 27 year old Alex Alvizurez was already wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant for escaping arrest for two days, was located near his place of employment. After a short foot pursuit, Alvizurez was taken into custody. Moses Lake Police booked him into the Grant County Jail on felony charges including 1st and 2nd degree Assault, Kidnapping 2nd degree, Unlawful Imprisonment and Harassment.