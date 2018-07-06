UPDATE: Man Killed by Train in Cashmere

Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies say 32 year old Mario Villalobos Subias, a resident of Mexico, died while walking on the train tracks in Cashmere Thursday evening. Sgt. Adam Musgrove says the accident occurred near Turkey Shoot Drive.

“We had a male who was walking down the middle of the railroad tracks and had earphones on. The engineer of the train came around the corner, saw the subject walking down, tried several times to warn them by laying on their horn to no luck. They attempted to stop the train as fast as they could but to no avail.”

The accident was reported about 6pm by Burlington Northern Santé Fe Railroad that the accident occurred near train track milepost 1662.5.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Chelan County Fire Department units and Ballard Ambulance responded and found the victim underneath a train car. Ballard Ambulance Paramedics confirmed the victim was deceased.

The train was travelling eastbound at approximately 25 miles per hour when operators say they observed a male approximately 200-300 feet in front of the train. The male was walking down the tracks in the same direction as the train approached from behind. The investigation indicates the male was wearing headphones and may not have heard train operators who activated the horn multiple times. The victim did not respond to the warnings.

The deceased has been identified as 32 year old Mario Villalobos Subias, a resident of Mexico. Family has been notified