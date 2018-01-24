Man pulls pin on grenade fuse

An individual suffered minor injuries Tuesday after pulling a pin on a grenade fuse. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld said a dropped the fuse during a visit from Department of Corrections officers and another individual who was not identified, picked up the fuse and was unaware of the explosive potential and pulled the pin on the device. Reinfeld said the injuries could have been far worse had the fuse been near or pointed near their face or eyes. The individual who was in possession of the fuse will face an explosives related charge.

The Wenatchee Police Department is offering a warning about explosive devices. According to Captain Edgar Reinfeld, finding explosives is fairly common in the area. There are many old sheds, outbuildings, and homes that have old materials in them. Police have responded to discoveries of dynamite, nitroglycerin, and other explosive materials. Reinfeld says if you find a suspicious item that might be explosive, call 9-1-1.