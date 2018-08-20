Man Shot By Officers Identified, Accused of Shooting at Police

The man shot by police in Soap Lake Sunday morning while they searched for a robbery suspect is accused of opening fire on four officers.

iFiberOne reports 26 year old Alejandro Rodriguez made a preliminary court appearance Monday afternoon in Grant County Superior Court. He is charged with two counts of aggravated first degree assault.

Two Ephrata Police officers, a Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy and Soap Lake Police Officer were called to a Soap Lake residence in the 100 block Adrian Ave in Soap Lake on Sunday morning where officers where told a man matching the description of an Ephrata robbery suspect was hiding in a shed. Rodriguez exited and refused orders to show his hands and then fired shots at all four officers form behind a junk pile.

Both Ephrata officers and the Sheriff’s Deputy returned fire and Rodriguez was wounded in the leg.

A 9mm handgun and an empty clip were recovered nearby. None of the officers were injured. Rodriguez was treated for a gunshot wound to his lower leg and booked into Grant County Jail.

The Ephrata Officers were identified as 10 year veterans; Sgt. Ryan Harvey and officer Bill Roberts. Grant County Deputy Scott Granger is a 20 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department the fourth officer was Nic Diaz with the Soap Lake Police Department. The officers involved have been temporarily reassigned to administrative leave with pay, which is standard procedure after a critical use-of-force incident.

The shooting investigation is being conducted by the Central Basin Investigative Team (CBIT), which includes detectives from the Moses Lake Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Ephrata Police Department.