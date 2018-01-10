Man doing survey work struck by passing vehicle

A man was struck Wednesday morning by a passing vehicle and seriously injured shortly before 11:30am. Quincy Police Chief Keith Siebert said the victim was a private contractor doing survey work when he was hit by a driver who told police she did not see the victim in the roadway. Chief Siebert said the surveyor had a safety vest and had placed warning cones.

The victim was airlifted from Quincy Valley Hospital to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries. The collision occurred at F Street South East (Hwy 28) and 4th Ave South East. The roadway was not expected to reopen until approximately 4:30pm Wednesday.