Do you want to be a part of the Apple Blossom Royalty Experience?

the Mandatory Meetings for Senior Girls interested in running for the 2019 Apple Blossom Festival Royalty will be held Tuesday, November 27th at 12:00 noon, 4:00 p.m., & 6:00 p.m. at the Wenatchee Convention Center. You must attend ONE of the mandatory meetings along with a parent or guardian.