Mansfield Fire Out, Neared 900 Acres

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says all response units have cleared fire burning in Mansfield. The fire size is estimated between 700 and 900 acres and burned about a mile and a half from the intersection Highway 17 and Highway 172 near Road P NE and Road 9 NE. There was no damage to structures, infrastructure, equipment, or injuries. Crews from Douglas County Fire Districts 3 and 5 and Chelan County Fire District 7 and Chelan Fire and Rescue battled the blaze. Fire personnel will be on scene today to monitor for any flare ups.
