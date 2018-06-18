Manson Man Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Chelan County Sheriffs arrested a 21-year-old Manson man on charges of a hit and run that resulted in a death Sunday night. The accident occurred around 3:00 a.m. yesterday in the 500 block of Manson Blvd. As first responders tried to save the victim’s life, Sheriffs Deputies found debris from the car and began their investigation. They were able to locate the driver of a mid-2000s Chevy Malibu and make the arrest. Deputies have not released the name of either the victim or suspect at this time. Anyone with additional information on the accident is asked to contact the Chelan County Sheriffs Office.