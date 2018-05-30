Manson Music Teacher Named Regional Teacher of the Year

The North Central Educational Service District named Manson music teacher Matt Brown as the Regional Teacher of the Year for 2019. Manson Middle and High School Principal Don Vanderholm has nothing but praise for Brown.

“He is someone who brings a lot of energy and passion to the classroom and to his students. He continually looks for ways he can improve how he works with kids and how he can make their experience a better one. He is someone who cares about each individual student a great deal.”

Vanderholm called Brown a “Rock Star teacher” and the award highlights the great teachers at smaller schools.

He offered further praise saying Brown is deserving and the district is lucky to have him.

“With his experience and ability he could be teaching anywhere on any scale. I’ve often said he’s the teacher that every small school needs but probably in a lot of ways people don’t think deserve so it’s great to have him here and be so committed to Manson.”

Brown will go on to compete for State Teacher of the Year next school year.