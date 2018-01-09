Mariner Caravan stops in Wenatchee

The Seattle Mariners visited Wenatchee on their 2018 caravan across the state. The event at Pybus Public Market Tuesday featured Taylor Motter, Mike Marjama and Marco Gonzales, a Gonzaga standout and star of the 2010 WCL Champion Wenatchee AppleSox. Mariner Broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith served as emcee for a Q & A session for several hundred Mariner faithful who turned out. Mariner Moose and Coyote, the AppleSox mascot were in attendance as as well. The players took pictures with fans and signed autographs. A few lucky fans took home prizes from the Mariner Team Store. The Wenatchee stop on the 2018 Seattle Mariner Caravan was sponsored by the Pybus Public Market and the Wenatchee AppleSox