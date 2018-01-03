Mariners Players Coming to Wenatchee

Pybus Market announced Wednesday which Seattle Mariners will be coming to Wenatchee next week. Scheduled to appear are players Marco Gonzales, Mike Marjama and Taylor Motter along with broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith.

Mariner Moose will also be there along with the players to take pictures, sign autographs and answer questions. They will be at Pybus Public Market on Tuesday January 9th from 4 to 5:15 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Seattle Mariners, Pybus Public Market, and the Wenatchee AppleSox.