Matt Manweller Wins 13th District, Thanks Supporters Amidst Plan to Resign

Matt Manweller holds a big lead in the race for the 13th Legislative District despite controversy surrounding his campaign. The Republican thanked his supporters on Facebook Tuesday night noting that he has enjoyed his time in Olympia and was proud that the voters still backed him. Manweller did promise to campaign for the seat, but resign should he win and while he didn’t specifically use the word resign in his social media post, he did recall his accomplishments while a legislator and wished the district “the best” in the future.