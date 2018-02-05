latest News

Mattawa Police seek info on burglary suspect

Mattawa Police provided this composite of security camera images of suspect in Jan. 29th burglary

Posted By: Dave Bernstein February 5, 2018

Mattawa Police are investigating a burglary at a business and circulating security camera pictures of the suspect. Mattawa Police Chief Joe Harris said the break in at Flores y Regalos El Clavel on Government Road in Mattawa in the early hours of  January 29th may be connected to a series of around a dozen burglaries and  possibly one armed robbery since Christmas

 

 

The suspect is described as male, and between 5 foot 8 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing 160 to 180 pounds.   Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to please contact the Mattawa Police Department at 509-932-4112 or e-mail;  police@cityofmattawa-wa.gov.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Mattawa Police seek info on burglary suspect"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*