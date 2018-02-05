Mattawa Police seek info on burglary suspect

Mattawa Police are investigating a burglary at a business and circulating security camera pictures of the suspect. Mattawa Police Chief Joe Harris said the break in at Flores y Regalos El Clavel on Government Road in Mattawa in the early hours of January 29th may be connected to a series of around a dozen burglaries and possibly one armed robbery since Christmas

The suspect is described as male, and between 5 foot 8 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing 160 to 180 pounds. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to please contact the Mattawa Police Department at 509-932-4112 or e-mail; police@cityofmattawa-wa.gov.