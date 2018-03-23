McCourt sentenced to 51 months

Former East Wenatchee official Mike McCourt will serve 51 months in prison for molesting an 8 year old child. The 78 year old McCourt was sentenced Friday by visiting Grant County Judge David Estudillio, who rejected an alternative sentencing program that would have allowed McCourt to serve home confinement. Douglas County Deputy Prosecutor Gordon Edgar said Judge Estudillo determined that McCourt was not eligible for the Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative (SSOSA) program based on a behavioral evaluation

McCourt pleaded guilty in January in hopes of entering the SSOSA program and avoiding prison. He will also be under lifetime supervision and register as a sex offender.

Edgar said he is satisfied with the verdict

McCourt was a Water Commissioner in East Wenatchee for 22 years and is married to East Wenatchee Councilwoman Sandra McCourt.