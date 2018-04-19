McKittrick Street Improvements to impact travel

A Wenatchee street improvement project will impact travel on McKittrick Street starting Monday. Local traffic will be restricted to eastbound travel only between Wenatchee Avenue and Pine Street. Vehicles will not be permitted to turn onto McKittrick from Wenatchee Avenue. Working hours will generally be Monday through Thursday, from 7:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M.

The city is using grant funding to upgrade stormwater systems and to reconfigure the street with sidewalks, left turn and bike lanes.

The project is expected to continue through August.