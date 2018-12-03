Meet the Museum’s New Executive Director on First Friday

On the First Friday of December, the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is hosting two opportunities to meet the new executive director, Keni Sturgeon. On Friday, December 7 Sturgeon will be attending Frist Friday events at both of our locations. She will be at the Wells House, located on the Wenatchee Valley College campus, from 4 to 5 p.m., she will then go to the Museum, located at 127 S Mission Ave. Sturgeon began her executive director role on November 19.

On the First Friday of every month the Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and admission is free to the public. Light refreshments are offered after 5 p.m. The First Friday of December, the Museum will display the Beauty of Bronze Exhibit in the upstairs gallery. This exhibit features more than 600 miniature bronze sculptures made by Wenatchee fifth graders. Beauty of Bronze is an annual program where students study art vocabulary, public art, and sculpture techniques. They create outdoor sculptures using found objects during the Goldsworthy Challenge. After viewing the many sculptures in downtown Wenatchee they work in the Museum, under the instruction of Kevin Petelle with assistance by a number of volunteers, to create their own sculptures using wax ingots. The students’ works are then cast in bronze at the foundry and brought back to the Museum for the gallery showing.

In December the Wells House participates in Frist Friday with an Open House. The historic home is decorated for the holidays, admission is free to the public, and tours are offered between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be available and new displays will be featured. For more information visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org or call the museum at 509-888-6240.

About Beauty of Bronze

Beauty of Bronze is a program run by Art on the Avenues. Art on the Avenues (AOTA) is an outdoor sculpture exhibit primarily located in Downtown Wenatchee and along the Riverfront Park Trail. Established in 1995 the exhibit has over 80 pieces, with more than 45 in our community’s permanent collection. Art on the Avenues is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization and relies on community support for tax-deductible contributions. Financial support also comes from sculpture purchases, sponsorship of the basalt pedestals that hold the sculptures, memorials, and grants. Partners of the 2018 Beauty of Bronze Program are: Washington State Arts Commission, Wenatchee Arts Education Consortium, North Central Washington Foundation for Youth, Lineage Logistics, Art on the Avenues, Numerica Performing Arts Center, Chelan Parks and PUD. Support also came from an anonymous donor, Mike and JoAnn Walker, and the Woods Foundation as well as donors from the NCW Regional Grant and a Regional Impact Grant. Wenatchee School District, Parents of The River Academy and Valley Academy of Learning, the PTSA’s of Columbia, Abraham Lincoln, John Newbery, Sunnyslope, and Washington Elementaries, North West Art Works, Hi-Cap teachers, Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, Exhibit Curator Kasey Koski, Education Coordinators Jill Sheets and Debbie Sawyer, Museum and community volunteers, and Kevin Pettelle, our resident artist!