Meeting on Dec. 15th for Residents Impacted by Cougar Creek Fire

Local agencies are hosting a community meeting this month for property owners in the Mad River watershed area and other interested parties impacted by this summer’s Cougar Creek Fire.

The meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Entiat Fire Hall, 2200 Entiat Way. Experts on analyzing post-fire conditions will be on hand to talk about potential flood risks and steps homeowners can take to be better prepared for any flooding or mud flow events.

“After a wildfire, there is a heightened potential of flooding or debris flows,” said Mike Cushman, director of the Cascadia Conservation District. “We encourage those residents living in the Mad River area and other burned areas below natural drainages or steep slopes to attend this meeting and to ask questions.”

Several agencies will have representatives at the event, including Cascadia Conservation District, Chelan County Emergency Management, Chelan County Public Works, the Chelan County Flood Control Zone District, Chelan County Fire District No. 8, the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NCRS) and the U.S. Forest Service.

The Cascadia Conservation District and NCRS have been working with homeowners to alert them as to how their properties may be at risk from debris flows or flooding from the Cougar Creek Fire, which burned nearly 43,000 acres and later initiated a Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) Assessment. A BAER assessment is a U.S. Forest Service study of the ability of burned soils to hold water after a wildfire.

Burned soil assessments for the fire found that the fire burned primarily within the Mad River watershed. Within the watershed, 30 percent of soils burned at a combined high severity and moderate severity.

Residents in the Mad River watershed, or those living below burned areas, are also reminded to follow these post-fire tips: