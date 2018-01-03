Mega Millions pot grows!

Call it a bad news, good news kind of situation. The bad news; if you held a Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday’s drawing…..you did not win the massive jackpot. The good news is no one had the winning numbers so Friday night’s jackpot is now worth an estimated $418 million dollars.

If you can’t wait that long to become wealthy beyond your wildest dreams, you can always try your luck with Powerball. That drawing happens tonight (Wednesday) and is worth a whopping $440 million bucks. Tickets will be sold up until the cutoff time of 6:45pm