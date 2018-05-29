Memorial Day Weekend Busy for Chelan County Sheriffs Office

Exact numbers from a busy Memorial Day weekend will not be available until later this week, but Sheriff Brian Burnett said it was very busy.

“We ran some preliminary [numbers] that looked at Friday through about midnight Sunday. We took about 290 calls in the county and about 244 of those were in the Chelan area.”

They responded to 23 theft calls county wide, 15-plus water inspections per day and more.

But Burnett said the biggest problem was DUIs.

“Probably the most we’ve had in a long time. I believe that the Sheriffs Office charged 15 people with DUIs over the weekend in the Chelan area. I know Washington State Patrol added about four more, so that’s pretty heavy when you look at 19 just in that area.”

Burnett said the event was mostly centered around families, but there was quite a lot of drinking at area parks.