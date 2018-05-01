Memorial Park Food Fair in full swing

Lunch or dinner? Why limit yourself, the Memorial Park Food Fair is open 11am to 8pm and with beautiful weather expected the rest of the week, the 21 vendors are offering up terrific fare.

Our news partner iFiberOne News visited many of the booths from regulars like The Doner Haus, You Found Us! and Inna’s Cuisine to new ones such as Papa Z’s.

You Found Us!, run by Randy Sager, says they’ve been running the same booth for over 20 years serving Boehm’s hand-dipped ice cream bars, chocolate dipped frozen bananas, root beer floats and waffle cones. “We love it over here, we’re from the west side,” said Sager. “We always look forward to coming over here for the sunshine and all the great people that live around here.”

Inna’s Cuisine, a local restaurant, has been serving Russian, Ukrainian, Greek and Italian food at the fair for the last 13 years. “It’s kind of a mini-version of the restaurant menu,” said owner Inna Kazulina.

Papa Z’s is run by the Zimmermans who are from Plain, Washington. They’re usually open for business at summer and winter events in Leavenworth but this is their first year at the Apple Blossom Festival Food Fair. “We’ve waited for years to get into Apple Blossom and something opened up and our timing was good and we thought we would try it,” said Terry Zimmerman. “It’s just great, families and fun and who doesn’t like a donut?” Papa Z’s mini donut stand is serving cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar and chocolate mini donuts, a s’mores bowl donut creation, soft serve ice cream, slushies and sodas.

For a full list of vendors, follow this link to the Memorial Park Food Fair event page.