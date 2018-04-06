Meth lab located in East Wenatchee

A 33 year old East Wenatchee man is facing drug and firearms charges after the Columbia River Drug Task Force and the Regional SWAT team served a warrant in the 200 block of S.E. Legacy Place in East Wenatchee early Friday morning.

Douglas County Undersheriff Kevin Morris says Michael C. Cooper was apprehended without incident and Task Force members recovered methamphetamines, parts of a meth lab and a 9mm handgun with the serial numbers ground off.

Douglas County Undersheriff Kevin Morris says Department of Ecology was called to clean and dispose of the meth lab.

Cooper was booked into Chelan County Regional Jail for 2 counts of Unlawful Delivery of a controlled substance , Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, Felon in possession of a firearm and Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.