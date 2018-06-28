Meyer’s Two Grand Slams Vault Sox to Win

Behind an unforgettable night at the plate from Cory Meyer, the Wenatchee AppleSox (8-11) defeated the Bend Elks 13-2 on Wednesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Meyer hit two grand slams to drive his RBI count from four to 12 and shoulder the offensive load. The Boise State commit finished the game 3-for-5 with his first two home runs of the season.

Jake Taylor opened the scoring with a solo shot to lead off the second inning. His second home run of the season, both of which have come at home, gave the Sox a permanent lead.

The AppleSox produced a five-run inning for the second time in three games. This time, it came in the third inning. After Michael Spellacy singled, Johnny Sage walked and Jacob Prater was hit by a pitch, Meyer hammered a grand slam over the left field fence for his first homer of the season.

Even after Meyer went deep, the Sox weren’t finished. Taylor walked and scored when the next batter, Kody Darcy, tripled to make it 6-0, AppleSox.

The Sox struck for three more in the fifth when Meyer, Taylor and J.T. Schwartz singled to load the bases with one out, a wild pitch scored Meyer during the Nick Seamons at-bat. After Seamons walked, Joey Magro walked with the bases loaded to bring in the second run of the inning. Michael Spellacy followed with a sacrifice fly to right field to make it 9-1, AppleSox.

In the eighth, Meyer did it again. Magro and Spellacy led off with walks and Prater was hit by a pitch with one out to load the bases. Meyer followed by cranking another home run over the left field wall to cap the scoring.

Connor McCord picked up the win with four strong innings of relief. He retired the first nine batters that he faced in order before allowing two in the sixth to pick up his first victory of the season. Troy Stainbrook tossed the final three innings and got all nine outs via strikeouts to pick up his fourth save of the season.

From a release by the Wenatchee AppleSox

Meyer appeared on The Agenda with Micheal Knight Thursday to talk about his big game.