Mike Steele Retains Washington 12th Legislative District’s Position Two Seat

Incumbent Mike Steele is currently leading Valerie Sarratt 65% to 34% for the Washington State 12th Legislative District position two.

Steele explained that much of his success stems from his efforts to be collaborative.

“My focus has continued to really resonate around economic growth, job growth. I’ve done a lot of work around workforce housing which I know is an issue here in our district but also across the state. I’ve really worked hard to be collaborative and gain respect from the other side of the isle in Olympia. I’ve gained that respect through hard work and collaboration on policy.”

Steele will be back in Olympia in early December for Assembly Days. The next legislative session begins January 14th.