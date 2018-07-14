Mile Marker 81 Fire Forces Level 3 Evacuation Notices Near Soap Lake

A 1,000-acre fire north of Soap Lake has forced Level 3 Evacuation Notices for homes along SR 17 between Road 24.4 NE south to Smokiam RV Park and has also closed the Highway. Grant County Sheriffs have also implemented Level 2 Evacuation Notices for the Westmont Acres and Boy Scout Camp west of the lake. Deputies also say those evacuated from Smokiam RV Park go to Soap Lake city park at N end of town.