Miller Street Drain Pipe and New Mini-Roundabout Projects Begin

The City of Wenatchee will remove and replace approximately 550 feet of storm drain pipe in Miller Street between Mission and Wenatchee Avenue. Sections of the existing pipe have failed and are in need of replacement. The work is being done in advance of the pending pavement restoration project by the State Department of Transportation. The City’s part of the project is underway and should be completed by the end of the month.

Work will occur during evening hours between 9:00 PM and 7:00 AM. The lane closure will divert the two lanes of traffic in northbound Miller into southbound Miller. Miller Street will be reopened to normal traffic patterns during the daytime and on weekends.

A new mini-roundabout will be installed at the intersection of Western Avenue and Springwater Avenue. Construction begins today and is expected to last six weeks.