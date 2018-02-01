Millions Coming to North Central Washington for Recreation and Conservation

Chelan and Douglas County are each getting more than $4 million in grant from the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office for projects throughout the area. The largest grant in Chelan Country will be going towards renovating Methow Park but other projects will include park renovation, trail access, campsite maintenance and much more. In Douglas County, the bulk of the money, some $3 million, will be going towards preservation of sage grouse habitat in the Grand Coulee area, but also park development in East Wenatchee development or restoration of recreation sites. The full list of projects in every county can be found on RCO’s website.