Missing Man Found in Soap Lake

The body of Michael Clark, a Colville Tribal member who went missing last month, was found in Soap Lake Friday evening. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says kayakers found the body and contacted law enforcement. An autopsy by Grant County coroner Craig Morrison was inconclusive due to the condition of the body. They did say that there were no obvious signs of trauma. Clark was last seen August 4th or 5th, shortly after he was released from the Grant County Jail on a minor violation.