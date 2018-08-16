latest News

Missing Man With Memory Issues May Be Endangered

photo: GCSO Michael E. Clark is missing, last seen in Soap Lake on Aug. 4th or 5th

Posted By: Dave Bernstein August 16, 2018

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man who may be in danger because of memory issues.  Kyle Moore with the Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Michael E.  Clark of Colville was last seen in Soap Lake,  shortly after he was released from the Grant County Jail on a minor violation.

There were reports Clark was seen on foot in Soap Lake about 9:30 am on August 4th or 5th.

Michael E. Clark is a Native American male, aged 60, 6’00”, 170lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, with a scar on his chin and a beard

Anyone spotting Clark or with information on him is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or Colville Tribal Police 509-634-2472.

