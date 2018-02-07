Missing Spokane boy with NCW ties found and safely back home

Spokane Police say a missing 10-year-old has been found safe and was returned to his home in Spokane. Ricky Eastabrooks had been reported missing Tuesday night. The report was circulated to the media in North Central Washington through Spokane Police since the boy has family in the Soap Lake area. Reports about the boy’s status began circulating Tuesday night, just after 8:00pm when Spokane Police received a call from Ricky’s mother advising he was missing.