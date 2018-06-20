Missing Woman May be in Wenatchee Area

The family of a missing Ocean Shores, WA woman says she may be in the Wenatchee or Omak area. 31 year old Tracy Ann Lewis has been missing since March.

She was last seen at the motel where she had been staying, leaving behind her car and all of her belongings. Tracy may also use the name “Rimcey” She is about 5’5″ and about 128 pounds.

If you have any information contact Ocean Shores Police Department (Tel. 360.289.3331) or Officer Ron Wilson at the Wenatchee Police Department (Tel. 509.888.4244), or RiverCom Dispatch at 509 663-9911

reference WPD Case# 18W08850.