Mission Creek Players Present Dancing at Lughnasa

The Mission Creek Players will be unveiling their version of Dancing at Lughnasa September 20th through the 22nd.

“[Dancing at Lughnasa is] a beautiful Irish play by Brian Friel. It’s a tony award winning play with Celtic/Irish music, singing, dancing; it’s just lovely.” Says Kathy Smithson of the Mission Creek Players, “It’s about five sisters in 1930’s Ireland.”

Dancing at Lughnasa, which initially premiered in 1990, won the 1991 Tony Award for Best Play.

“It’s more of a musical than it is anything, but it’s got comedy, and it’s got drama.”

The family-friendly production will be held the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee. Tickets can be purchased online at numericapac.showare.com, at the Numerica Performing Arts Center, or by calling 663-ARTS.