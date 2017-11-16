Mission Ridge opener is getting close

Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort near Wenatchee is getting close to opening for the season. Marketing director Tony Hickcock says they are hopeful they can open this Saturday if the conditions are right. Hickcock says all that is needed is a little more snow or some cooler temperatures to allow for more snowmaking. The opening date could be announced at any time.

We’ll let you know when Mission Ridge announces an opening date meanwhile, Stevens Pass has opened today. November 16th marks the 3rd earliest opening date in the 80 year history of Stevens Pass