Mission Ridge Opening Friday

Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort is excited to announce that we will open Chair 1 on Friday, November 23rd through Sunday, November 25th to start the 2018/19 season. It has been a fall of light natural snowfall but thanks to Mission’s extensive snowmaking infrastructure and world class crew, an opening by Thanksgiving weekend is possible for the sixth time in seven years.

Current forecasts for Friday call for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow, calm winds and a high near 34 degrees. Increased chances of natural snowfall start Wednesday night throughout the weekend as well.

Lift ticket prices will be discounted to $44 for ages 25-69, $34 for ages 18-24, $24 for ages 10-17, $5 for ages 9 & under and $10 for ages 70+ to reflect the limited opening of chairlifts and terrain. Special opening weekend Lift Tickets will be available online at missionridge.com for only $30 through Thanksgiving day.

Firefighter and Emergency Personnel Appreciation: To say thank you for their service, Mission Ridge will be honoring Firefighters, EMTs, and Law Enforcement professionals by providing free skiing and riding from opening day through the third weekend in December. We welcome both active duty emergency responders and 2018 summer seasonal personnel to enjoy time on the mountain.

About Mission Ridge

Mission Ridge is located in North Central Washington, 12 miles south of Wenatchee. The ski area has the second highest base area in the state at 4,570 feet, and more than 36 runs spread over 2,000 acres and 2,250 feet of vertical. More information about the mountain is available at www.missionridge.com.