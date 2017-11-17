Mission Ridge Opens Saturday

The following is a news release from Mission Ridge Ski Resort:

Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort is excited to announce that we will be opening for the 2017/18 season Saturday November 18 from 9am-4pm. An opening day of November 18th is a week earlier than scheduled and the second time in the last four seasons that the resort has been able to open prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The mountain will open with Chairs 1 and 2 scheduled for operation. The Chair 5 Pub, Ka Wham Cafe, and Midway Lodges will be open with early season menus. The Pika Peak and Lib Tech 100LAPS rope tows will not in operation this weekend but the Mission Ridge Ski School will be open and a hike terrain park will be set up at Midway near the bottom of Chair 3.

Current forecasts call for partly sunny skies, with a high near 32 degrees and a southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Lift ticket prices will be discounted to $49 for ages 25-69, $39 for ages 18-24, $29 for ages 10-17, $5 for ages 9 & under and $15 for ages 70+.

Firefighter and Emergency Personnel Appreciation: To say thank you for their service, Mission Ridge will be honoring Firefighters, EMTs, and Law Enforcement professionals by providing free skiing and riding from opening day through the third weekend in December. We welcome both active duty emergency responders and 2017 summer seasonal personnel to enjoy time on the mountain.