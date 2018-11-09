Mission View Elementary Playground Ribbon Cutting Nov. 13

A ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for new playground equipment will be held at Mission View Elementary on Tuesday, November 13 at 10:00 a.m.

The new play structure replaces the one destroyed by arson last spring and was recently installed with the help of the Mission View PTO, community partners and donors.

In addition to the playground, the school staff will thank the community partners that assisted with the recent hillside beautification process on the east side of the school’s parking lot.

The ribbon cutting and dedication are open to the public.