Mission View PTO Looking to Raise Money for Burned Playground Equipment

The Mission View Parent Teacher Organization, or PTO, is raising funds to help replace the playground equipment that was burned over Memorial Day weekend. Treasurer of the PTO Marissa Vadnais started a GoFundMe page looking to raise $40-thousand. According to the fundraiser, all funds will go directly towards replacing the playground structure that was destroyed by the fire. Any leftover funds would be used towards other playground improvements such as new basketball nets and stand alone activities that are ADA compliant. The fundraiser does note the school district has insurance on the equipment, but says the deductible is quite high. Donors can also give to an account set up at Banner Bank in Wenatchee.