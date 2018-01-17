MLPD Arrests Suspect in Montlake Park Shooting

Moses Lake Police arrested 20-year-old Zachary Skone of Warden in connection with a shooting at Montlake Park. The search is still underway for a second suspect in a shooting that has left an 18-year-old in serious condition. Officers also found the white truck that is believed to be part of the incident. Skone was arrested when Grant County Sheriffs Deputies pulled over a vehicle yesterday afternoon in which he was a passenger. Skone faces charges of first degree assault and first degree robbery. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Moses Lake Police Department.