Monday Night Shooting Under Investigation

Douglas County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating the shooting of an Hispanic male who was attending a party in the 5300 block of 4th ST SE.

The shooting was reported about 11:19pm on Monday night. Sheriff Kevin Morris said investigators learned the 21-year-old victim stepped away from the event and entered an open field to talk on the phone. That was when he was shot twice and was transported to Central Washington Hospital and treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the shooter was also a guest at the party and this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.