Monitor brush fire contained and was likely human caused

UPDATE 4:30pm – Fire declared contained and likely cause is determined The Monitor brush fire was declared contained this afternoon when rain started to fall on the roughly 1,000 acres burned. Firefighters reported 70% containment by this morning with no damage to any structures. The Chelan County Emergency Management lifted the Level 1 advisories for over 225 homes this morning. The fire is believed to have most likely been caused by an unsecured safety chain on a trailer being dragged on the pavement. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call RiverCom at 509-663-9911.

UPDATE Thursday 9am – Level 1 Advisories lifted Firefighters reported 70% containment on the roughly 1,000 acre Monitor brush fire with full containment anticipated by this evening. Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management said the precise acreage figure was still being determined this morning. Level 1 advisories for over 225 homes have been dropped. A strike team was on the fire overnight and no structures have been damaged. The fire was reported to Rivercom just after 11am Wednesday and the cause is under investigation.

UPDATE 3:30PM – New areas under Level 1 Alert All of the north side of Easy Street from US 2 to American Fruit Road Both sides of: Warm Springs Canyon road, Sunridge Lane, West Eagle Rock Drive, W. Eagle Rock Place, April Drive…. and the previous Level 1s Lure Lane and Mylius Road.

UPDATE 3pm –Acreage figure revised

The stubborn grass and brush fire above Monitor had grown to approximately 500 acres by early afternoon according to Chelan County Emergency Management’s facebook page. Resources on the fire include Chelan County Fire, the Chelan County helicopter which is dipping water from the nearby Wenatchee River and personnel from the Bureau of Land Management, Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service. 2 bulldozers are digging containment line and additional resources are coming from Grant County. No structures have been damaged according to Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management and there has been no change in evacuation alerts; Current Evacuation notifications…..LEVEL 1 Lure Lane, Mylius Rd., and the north side of Easy Street from US 2 to Lure Lane.

The fire command post has been established just west of the Hot Rod Cafe on Easy Street in Monitor. Magnussen said the business is open but the public is asked to avoid the staging area.

UPDATE 2pm LEVEL 1 alert expanded The grass and brush fire burning near Monitor had gone to a 3rd alarm and the Level 1 advisory was expanded for residences on the NORTH side of Easy Street from US 2 to Lure Lane. The Level 1 notice is still posted for Lure Lane and Mylius Rd A Chelan County helicopter continues to drop water on the fire.

Original story

A 100 acre grass and brush fire went to a 2nd alarm and was burning near homes in the Apple Road area between Cashmere and Monitor. Rich Magnussen at Chelan County Emergency Management reported about 5 homes on Lure Lane and Mylius Road near Easy Street were placed on a Level 1 evacuation alert. US 2 Westbound near Monitor was reduced to one line due to fire apparatus. Personnel from DNR, the Forest Service and Chelan County Fire 6 have responded and a helicopter was making water drops in the noon hour. The fire was reported to Rivercom just after 11am.