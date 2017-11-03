Monitor Fire Caused by Broken Exhaust Pipe

An investigation by DNR has determined it was a broken exhaust that caused the Monitor fire. Firefighters found a piece of an exhaust pipe in the area.

The fire is now 100% contained. It had burned about 1,000 acres. There was no damage to any structures.

Originally, it was thought that safety chains or a trailer dragging on the pavement was the cause. They found that not to be case here, but Chelan County Emergency Management does remind everyone that it can and to do our part to prevent it.