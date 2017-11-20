Moose poaching near Lake Wenatchee

State wildlife officers say a moose has been illegally killed near Lake Wenatchee. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Law Enforcement Division said that officers found the moose carcass in a clearing near Meadow Creek last Monday According to the department, only the head and some meat was taken. Officers have recovered evidence from the site where the moose was found and are reviewing security footage from nearby roads.

The Tri-City Herald reports killing moose out of season can result in a maximum penalty of $5,000 and up to a year in jail, along with a criminal wildlife penalty of $4,000. The Department is requesting that anyone with information call Fish and Wildlife at 509-662-0452. Callers who provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward or bonus points for special permit hunts.