UPDATE: More Level 3 Evacuation Notices Issued for Wildfire Near Soap Lake

Level 2 evacuations indicate there is a significant risk to your area. The fire (or other danger) is moving closer to you. A mandatory evacuation order may be issued at any time. Now is the time to prepare for immediate evacuation. Resident should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the area, or, be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

If you know of any neighbors or coworkers with hearing or language problems or special needs, please advise them of this message. And if you have neighbors or coworkers who need help or do not have transportation, offer to assist them if you can.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s office the fire is estimated to be between 100 and 1,000 acres. It is not known at this time how many homes are at risk.