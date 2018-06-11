UPDATE at 11:51 p.m.
Level 3 Notice- All homes on Road 23.5 NE near Road A-NE
LEAVE NOW! POLICE ENROUTE TO NOTIFY RESIDENTS. Level 3 means you are in immediate danger. Load your family and pets into your vehicle, and GO NOW. There will be no further warnings!
UPDATE at 9:15 p.m.:
Level 2 Notice- West side of SR 17 from Smokiam RV Park north to Lake Lenore Dr.
Level 2 evacuations indicate there is a significant risk to your area. The fire (or other danger) is moving closer to you. A mandatory evacuation order may be issued at any time. Now is the time to prepare for immediate evacuation. Resident should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the area, or, be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
If you know of any neighbors or coworkers with hearing or language problems or special needs, please advise them of this message. And if you have neighbors or coworkers who need help or do not have transportation, offer to assist them if you can.
According to the Grant County Sheriff’s office the fire is estimated to be between 100 and 1,000 acres. It is not known at this time how many homes are at risk.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following alert at 8:11 p.m. Monday night:
Level 3 Evacuation Notice: All homes on the east side of SR17 North, from MP 81 south to Smokiam RV Park. Wildfire.Wildfire. LEAVE NOW. Police enroute to notify residents.
Be the first to comment on "UPDATE: More Level 3 Evacuation Notices Issued for Wildfire Near Soap Lake"
